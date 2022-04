Kohinoor Foods board to mull rights issue on 27 April

The company's board will consider raising funds through rights issue of equity shares on 27 April 2022.

Kohinoor Foods offers a wide variety of basmati rice, ready to eat curries & meals, readymade gravies, cooking pastes, chutney's, spices and seasonings to frozen breads, snacks & paneer (indian cottage cheese), healthy grains, edible oils.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kohinoor Foods declined 93.02% to Rs 0.40 crore on 56.75% decline in net sales to Rs 22.61 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Kohinoor Foods jumped 4.92% to Rs 12.58 on Friday.

