Kohinoor Foods board to mull rights issue on 27 April

-
ALSO READ
Kohinoor Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Foods & Inns gains on securing PLI nod for food processing industries
Kohinoor Foods consolidated net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2021 quarter
Parag Milk Foods gains on securing PLI nod for Category 1 of Mozzarella Cheese
Board of Hindustan Foods approves allotment of 13.50 lakh equity shares
-
The company's board will consider raising funds through rights issue of equity shares on 27 April 2022.Kohinoor Foods offers a wide variety of basmati rice, ready to eat curries & meals, readymade gravies, cooking pastes, chutney's, spices and seasonings to frozen breads, snacks & paneer (indian cottage cheese), healthy grains, edible oils.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kohinoor Foods declined 93.02% to Rs 0.40 crore on 56.75% decline in net sales to Rs 22.61 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Kohinoor Foods jumped 4.92% to Rs 12.58 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU