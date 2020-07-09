Kokuyo Camlin tumbles after dismal Q4 performance

-
Kokuyo Camlin fell 4.22% to Rs 54.50 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in Q4 FY20 compared with net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in Q4 FY19.
Net sales tumbled 25.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 144.41 crore during the quarter. Pre-tax loss in Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 0.36 crore as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 5.98 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 July 2020.
Kokuyo Camlin, formerly known as Camlin, is a stationery company. Kokuyo of Japan holds 74.44% stake in Kokuyo Camlin. Camlin manufactures art materials, marker pens, fountain pens, inks, pencils, and other stationery products.
