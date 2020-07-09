JUST IN
FMCG stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 44.81 points or 0.39% at 11313 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 4.94%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.76%),Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 4.73%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 3.44%),Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2%), DFM Foods Ltd (down 1.83%), ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.62%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 1.59%), and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 1.56%).

On the other hand, KRBL Ltd (up 4.19%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (up 3.2%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 2.84%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 319.56 or 0.88% at 36648.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.25 points or 0.88% at 10800.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48 points or 0.38% at 12833.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.42 points or 0.08% at 4448.71.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 14:00 IST

