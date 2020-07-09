Auto stocks edge lower

JUST IN
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 55.54 points or 0.35% at 15957.74 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 2.39%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.5%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.03%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.85%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.4%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.81%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.36%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 319.56 or 0.88% at 36648.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.25 points or 0.88% at 10800.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48 points or 0.38% at 12833.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.42 points or 0.08% at 4448.71.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 14:00 IST

