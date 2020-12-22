Kolte Patil Developers announces resignation of CFO

-
-
Effective 21 December 2020Kolte Patil Developers announced the resignation of Atul Bohra as the chief Financial officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Kolte-Patil Developers and his resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 21 December 2020. Atul Bohra shall be inducted to another strategic role within the KPDL Group.
The Company is in the process of appointing a new Chief Financial Officer and the same wilt be intimated to the exchanges in due course. Meanwhile, Atul Bohra along with the Finance and Accounts Heads would oversee the CFO function.
