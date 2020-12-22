UFO Moviez forays into film distribution

-
UFO Moviez India announced its foray into film distribution with an intent to consolidate and position itself as a one-stop pan India film distributor. Extending its distribution operations across the length and breadth of the country and helping theatres re-open with an assured line-up of content, it will begin by presenting 11 Hindi films with an aim to release on an average at least one film every week in 2021.
With this, the network seeks to build a robust professional architecture which can effectively handle the film distribution throughout India using its own infrastructure.
Redefining the category, UFO Moviez will provide ease-of-access of content to cinemas for single screen and independent multiplexes every week and enable independent filmmakers to release their content to a wider set of audience. The endeavor is guided by a three-fold objective model promoting a) fee-based film distribution, b) Virtual Print Fee (VPF) as a percentage of box-office revenue instead of upfront fixed charge,and c) zero-content risk. The endeavor is to ensure films get a wide release under a totally de-risked business model.
To begin with, UFO Moviez has also partnered with Jio Studios for the nationwide distribution of their upcoming movies Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi and Aadhar.
