UFO Moviez forays into film distribution

UFO Moviez India announced its foray into film distribution with an intent to consolidate and position itself as a one-stop pan India film distributor. Extending its distribution operations across the length and breadth of the country and helping theatres re-open with an assured line-up of content, it will begin by presenting 11 Hindi films with an aim to release on an average at least one film every week in 2021.

With this, the network seeks to build a robust professional architecture which can effectively handle the film distribution throughout India using its own infrastructure.

Redefining the category, UFO Moviez will provide ease-of-access of content to cinemas for single screen and independent multiplexes every week and enable independent filmmakers to release their content to a wider set of audience. The endeavor is guided by a three-fold objective model promoting a) fee-based film distribution, b) Virtual Print Fee (VPF) as a percentage of box-office revenue instead of upfront fixed charge,and c) zero-content risk. The endeavor is to ensure films get a wide release under a totally de-risked business model.

To begin with, UFO Moviez has also partnered with Jio Studios for the nationwide distribution of their upcoming movies Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi and Aadhar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)