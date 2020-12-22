Sadbhav Engineering JV declared L1 bidder for GMRC metro rail project

Sadbhav Engineering has been declared as lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the following Metro Rail project:
Construction of 11.6 K. M. Elevated 11.6 805.15 779.73 30 Months Viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City Dead End Including Ramp for Depot entry near Dream City and 10 Stations (Excl. E&M, Architectural Finishing and Roofing) for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, Package-CS1 in the name of SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture (Sadbhav Engineering - 74% & S.
P. Singla Constructions - 26%). The bid project cost is Rs 779.73 crore. The construction period is 30 months.
Letter of Award is expected to receive soon from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).
