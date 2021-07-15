Kolte Patil Developers creates residential development platform with Planet Smart City

-
ALSO READ
Kolte Patil Developers signs two new projects in Pune
Kolte-Patil rises after signing two new projects in Pune
Kolte-Patil Developers volumes spurt 27% YoY in Q4
Kolte-Patil Developers gains after Unifi Capital buys 1.7% stake via bulk deals
Volumes soar at Kolte Patil Developers Ltd counter
-
To develop 15000 housing unitsKolte Patil Developers today announced creation of a residential development platform with Planet Smart City, the global leader in smart affordable housing, to develop 15,000 housing units.
This residential platform follows the success of Universe, at Sector R10, Life Republic, which was the first co-development between KPDL and Planet Smart City. It will focus primarily on development of smart aspirational housing projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The partners will endeavour to grow the platform over a period of time based on suitable structures as mutually agreed upon as the right opportunities continue to emerge.
The platform will enable KPDL to capture opportunistic and structured outright land purchase transactions while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. It is expected to generate substantial earnings in the coming years, which will contribute significantly to the company's growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU