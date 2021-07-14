Board of Adani Ports approves bond issuance of up to USD 750 mn

At meting held on 14 July 2021

The Board of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone at its meeting held on 14 July 2021 has approved the issuance of USD denominated foreign currency bonds (Bonds) which may be issued in one or more tranches overseas, and that may be listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas.

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance the Company's capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes or for other permissible end uses.

The total amount raised will not exceed USD 750 million. The Bonds will be issued on a private placement basis or otherwise, to eligible persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions and any other categories of eligible investors permitted to invest in the Bonds under applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)