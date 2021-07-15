Adani Airport acquires management control of Mumbai International Airport

Through acquisition of 97.97% equity stake in GVK Airport Developers

Adani Airport Holdings, the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Adani Enterprises pursuant to the rights exercised by it as a lender of GVK Airport Developers (GVKADL), will hold 97.97% of the paid up equity capital of GVKADL.

GVKADL is the holding company of GVK Airport Holdings (GVKAHL) which holds 50.50% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which in turn holds 74% equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport.

AAHL has further to its rights as aforesaid has also acquired the control of the Board of Directors and the management of MIAL

