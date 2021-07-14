Marico to acquire 62% stake in a ayurvedic beauty products company Apcos Naturals

-
ALSO READ
Authum Investment & Infrastructure allots 46.11 lakh equity shares under rights issue
NIIT update on buyback of shares
Strides Pharma Science allots 10,400 equity shares under ESOP
DigiSpice Technologies allots 33,800 equity shares under ESOP
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots equity shares and warrants to Shriram Capital
-
Marico has entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals the company that owns the brand Just Herbs (hereinafter referred to as Apcos Naturals) and a Share Purchase Agreement with its existing promoters and shareholders, to make a strategic investment in Apcos Naturals by acquiring / subscribing 60 % of the total paid-up share capital in the form of Equity Shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals.
The Company shall acquire 52.4% of the total paid-up share capital by 31 July 2021 and accordingly Apcos Naturals shall become a subsidiary of the Company.
The Company will acquire the balance stake of 7.6% by 31 March 2023 as per the conditions set out in the Shareholders agreement signed between the parties.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU