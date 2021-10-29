Kolte Patil Developers spurts after turnaround Q2 numbers

-
ALSO READ
Kolte Patil Developers signs two new projects in Pune
Kolte-Patil spurts after PGIM India MF buys stake
Kolte-Patil rises after signing two new projects in Pune
Kolte Patil Developers creates residential development platform with Planet Smart City
Kolte Patil Developers standalone net profit rises 245.24% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Kolte Patil Developers rose 6.05% to Rs 323.50 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.70 crore in Q2 September 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 21.87 crore in Q2 September 2020.
On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations surged 370.39% to Rs 303.78 in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 43.86 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 29.17 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Total expense jumped 174.95% YoY to Rs 265.60 crore during the quarter. The company's cost of services, construction and land surged 398.29% YoY to Rs 220.99 crore.
Kolte Patil Developers is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market. It has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of ~20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU