HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1581.1, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.59% in last one year as compared to a 52.23% rally in NIFTY and a 63.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1581.1, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 17723.8. The Sensex is at 59425.18, down 0.93%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 0.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39508.95, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1588.6, down 0.71% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 33.59% in last one year as compared to a 52.23% rally in NIFTY and a 63.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

