Voltas soars after Q2 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 104 crore

-
ALSO READ
Voltas & Voltas Beko introduce special Independence Day offers, for their consumers across the country; Senses buoyancy in consumer sentiments
Mangalam Organics soars after Q2 PAT jumps 55% YoY
Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 104.70% in the September 2021 quarter
Titan Q2 PAT soars 222% YoY to Rs 641 crore
Board of Voltas approves appointment of CFO and KMP
-
Voltas jumped 4.42% to Rs 1206.85 after the company reported 30% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 104 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 80 crore in Q2 FY21.
Total income for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 was higher by 5%, at Rs 1737 crore as compared to Rs 1651 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Voltas said that the Unitary Cooling Products business made good recovery and achieved overall volume growth of 24% contributed by growth of 19% in room air conditioners (AC), 31% in commercial refrigeration products and 78% in air coolers. Growth in AC was led by sale in Inverter category AC.
The company continues to be the market leader and has sustained its No.1 position in room air conditioner business with its market share at 25.9% YTD August 2021.
Segment revenue at Rs 1007 crore, increased by 34% as compared to Rs 750 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment revenue for the quarter was at Rs 536 crore as compared to Rs 744 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, down 28% YoY. Carry forward order book of the segment was at Rs 5803 crore as compared to Rs 6649 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Engineering Products and Services segment revenue for in Q2 FY22 was Rs 125 crore, up by 34% from Rs 93 crore in Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 143 crore, up by 24% from Rs 223 crore in Q2 FY21.
Voltas is India's largest air conditioning company, and one of the world's premier engineering solutions providers and project specialists.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU