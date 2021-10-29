Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 161.66 points or 1.99% at 7943.88 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.68%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.88%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.87%),GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 1.75%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.68%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.58%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.52%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.51%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.37%), Oil India Ltd (up 2.48%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.37%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 504.1 or 0.84% at 59480.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.25 points or 0.68% at 17736.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 93 points or 0.33% at 27996.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.96 points or 0.09% at 8774.24.

On BSE,1391 shares were trading in green, 1761 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

