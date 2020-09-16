Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 71.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 24.01 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem declined 71.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.0120.2313.9115.622.635.601.354.640.953.29

