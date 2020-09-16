Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 71.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 12.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 19.24% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 24.01 croreNet profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem declined 71.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0120.23 19 OPM %13.9115.62 -PBDT2.635.60 -53 PBT1.354.64 -71 NP0.953.29 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU