Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 71.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 24.01 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem declined 71.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0120.23 19 OPM %13.9115.62 -PBDT2.635.60 -53 PBT1.354.64 -71 NP0.953.29 -71

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:31 IST

