Ind-Agiv Commerce reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.67% to Rs 0.58 croreNet Loss of Ind-Agiv Commerce reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.582.29 -75 OPM %-182.768.73 -PBDT-1.200.04 PL PBT-1.25-0.01 -12400 NP-1.25-0.01 -12400
