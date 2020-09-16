JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Future Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 279.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 93.91% to Rs 66.84 crore

Net Loss of Future Enterprises reported to Rs 279.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.91% to Rs 66.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1097.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales66.841097.63 -94 OPM %10.8529.96 -PBDT-52.83184.17 PL PBT-279.24-19.70 -1317 NP-279.24-12.82 -2078

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU