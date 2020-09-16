Future Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 279.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.91% to Rs 66.84 crore

Net Loss of Future Enterprises reported to Rs 279.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.91% to Rs 66.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1097.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.66.841097.6310.8529.96-52.83184.17-279.24-19.70-279.24-12.82

