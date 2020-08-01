Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.54% to Rs 3.04 croreNet loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.54% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 15.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.041.98 54 15.6916.01 -2 OPM %-25.33-108.59 --16.70-16.55 - PBDT-0.55-1.90 71 -1.78-1.74 -2 PBT-0.56-2.03 72 -1.98-2.21 10 NP-0.560.79 PL -7.050.61 PL
