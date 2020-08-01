Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 49.99 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 1.91% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.9951.1010.0410.864.204.333.473.682.572.62

