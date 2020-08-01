NxtDigital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 224.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 215.25 crore

Net loss of NxtDigital reported to Rs 224.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 215.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 166.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 266.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.38% to Rs 999.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 664.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

215.25185.36999.98664.95-82.228.93-6.38-22.64-197.684.38-21.45-216.36-251.56-34.21-218.93-369.28-224.4125.76-166.27-266.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)