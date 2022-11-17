Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 86.12% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Bayer CropScience approves sale of its Environmental Science Business
Volumes jump at Devyani International Ltd counter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO ends with decent subscription
-
Sales decline 57.12% to Rs 324.03 croreNet profit of Kothari Products reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.12% to Rs 324.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 755.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales324.03755.66 -57 OPM %-1.210.32 -PBDT3.69-1.65 LP PBT3.11-2.30 LP NP0.94-1.85 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU