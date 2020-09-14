KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Persistent Systems Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2020.

KPIT Technologies Ltd surged 16.20% to Rs 103.3 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46420 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd soared 14.24% to Rs 1155.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8420 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 1772.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37108 shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd spurt 13.48% to Rs 685.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19368 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd advanced 11.74% to Rs 228. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33970 shares in the past one month.

