Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 779.23 points or 3.34% at 24130.8 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 13.46%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 10.55%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 7.56%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 6.8%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 5.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 5.35%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 3.47%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.9%), Symphony Ltd (up 2.82%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.88%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.24 or 0.66% at 39109.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.57% at 11529.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 498.14 points or 3.42% at 15056.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 115.15 points or 2.35% at 5015.06.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

