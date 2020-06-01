JUST IN
Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Multi Commodity Exchange of India recommends final dividend

Of Rs 30 per share

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 May 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 30 per equity Share (i.e. 300%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

