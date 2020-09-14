KPT Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.69% to Rs 12.81 croreNet loss of KPT Industries reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.69% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.8125.98 -51 OPM %-9.2911.12 -PBDT-2.401.70 PL PBT-3.151.03 PL NP-3.090.76 PL
