GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Escorts Finance standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter
Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of GSB Finance rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.36 11 OPM %62.5055.56 -PBDT0.130.12 8 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.090.08 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU