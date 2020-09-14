GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.400.3662.5055.560.130.120.120.110.090.08

