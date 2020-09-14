JUST IN
GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.36 11 OPM %62.5055.56 -PBDT0.130.12 8 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.090.08 13

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 11:55 IST

