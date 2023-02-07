Krsnaa Diagnostic gains on bagging order to setup labs in Odisha

Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 1.19% to Rs 436 after the company said it received a tender to establish & operate laboratory setup in Odisha on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

The tender has been awarded by mission directorate, national health mission (Odisha state health & family welfare society), Odisha.

As per the tender awarded, the company will set up and operate Pathology Lab in a hub & spoke model at various Government health institution in the state of Odisha. It will set up minimum 5 or more hubs of its own laboratories which shall process samples from collection centers and will report the cases within the turnaround time specified against each tests.

The tender has been awarded to the company as a L1 bidder. The size of the tender cannot be estimated being a new project.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is primarily engaged in the business of providing diagnostic services all over India. The company is providing radiology and pathology services for X Ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele- Reporting Services, and all type of Blood.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.4% to Rs 15.34 crore on 13.6% rise in net sales to Rs 122.94 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)