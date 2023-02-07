Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Tata Steel Long Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2023.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd lost 9.78% to Rs 958 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5164 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 19.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd tumbled 5.69% to Rs 532.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45707 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd pared 5.39% to Rs 2177.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5374 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd shed 5.38% to Rs 653. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7305 shares in the past one month.

