Fairchem Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, BLB Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and Trident Texofab Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2023.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, BLB Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and Trident Texofab Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2023.

Fairchem Organics Ltd tumbled 12.52% to Rs 973.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1781 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Partly Paidup lost 9.70% to Rs 2.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1670 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd crashed 9.23% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36525 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd corrected 8.14% to Rs 8.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1177 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd pared 7.40% to Rs 65.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7816 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)