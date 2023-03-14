Krsnaa Diagnostics jumps on bagging order for lab investigation facilities

Krsnaa Diagnostics rallied 3.72% to Rs 398.60 after the company announced that it has won a tender to provide services of lab investigation facilities under 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa' in Mumbai.

The scope of order includes providing services of lab investigation facilities for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai in the month of January 2023. The company said that it has operationalized 100 more pathology collection centers.

With this, the company has operationalized 300 pathology collection center as on the date of this disclosure.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is primarily engaged in the business of providing diagnostic services all over India. The company is providing radiology and pathology services for X Ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele- Reporting Services, and all type of Blood.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.5% to Rs 13.64 crore despite of 10.9% rise in net sales to Rs 118.10 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)