Krsnaa Diagnostics jumps on bagging order for lab investigation facilities

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics provides project update at various locations
Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project
Krsnaa Diagnostics to set up radiology and pathology center in Dhule
Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges as L-1 bidder for BMC tender for supply of pathology services
Krsnaa Diagnostics commences operations of diagnostics center
-
Krsnaa Diagnostics rallied 3.72% to Rs 398.60 after the company announced that it has won a tender to provide services of lab investigation facilities under 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa' in Mumbai.The scope of order includes providing services of lab investigation facilities for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai in the month of January 2023. The company said that it has operationalized 100 more pathology collection centers.
With this, the company has operationalized 300 pathology collection center as on the date of this disclosure.
Krsnaa Diagnostics is primarily engaged in the business of providing diagnostic services all over India. The company is providing radiology and pathology services for X Ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele- Reporting Services, and all type of Blood.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.5% to Rs 13.64 crore despite of 10.9% rise in net sales to Rs 118.10 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU