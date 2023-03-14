Axita Cotton gains on bagging export order

-
ALSO READ
Axita Cotton bags $2.72 million cotton export order from Bangladesh
Axita Cotton standalone net profit rises 45.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2022 quarter
Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kridhan Infra Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Axita Cotton rose 2.38% to Rs 57.26 after the company received contract from Bangladesh's Taraspinning Mills and Khadiza Sadek Spinning Mills for Indian raw cotton, aggregating $2,716,091.84.The sales contract will be executed by 30 April 2023.
Kadi-Mehsana (Gujarat)-based Axita Cotton manufactures and exports cotton bales and cotton seeds.
The company reported 12.96% fall in net profit to Rs 4.70 crore on a 22.52% decline in sales to Rs 130.45 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU