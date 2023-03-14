U.S. FDA concludes inspection of Lupin's Bioresearch Centre with zero observations

The global pharmaceutical firm said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) had completed an inspection of its Pune-based Bioresearch Centre.

Lupin Bioresearch Centre conducts bioequivalence & bioavailability (BA/BE), Pharmacokinetic & pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), in-vitro bioequivalence (BE) and biosimilar studies. The inspection closed without any observation.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said: We are pleased to announce that the Lupin Bioresearch Centre has successfully undergone its seventh consecutive onsite inspection, reaffirming our commitment to patient safety and our superior quality and compliance standards.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company reported 71.9% drop in net profit to Rs 153.5 crore despite of 3.8% rise in net sales to Rs to Rs 4,244.6 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 660 on the BSE.

