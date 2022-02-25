KSB gains after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY

KSB added 3.58% to Rs 997 after the company reported 23.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.40 crore on a 20.2% increase in net sales to Rs 444.60 crore in Q4 December 2021 over Q4 December 2020.

On the segmental front, revenue from Pumps was Rs 376.60 crore (up 25.3% YoY) while that from Rs 68.5 crore (down 1.6% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 December 2021 stood at Rs 53.70 crore, down by 21.1% from Rs 68.10 crore in Q4 December 2020. Current tax outgo declined by 60.5% YoY to Rs 15.10 crore during the quarter.

The company recorded 59.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.40 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,497.30 crore in the year ended 31 December 2021 as compared to the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has approved a dividend of Rs 12.50 per share for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.

KSB manufactures a wide range of pumps for the agricultural, wastewater treatment, energy (nuclear and conventional power), and oil and gas sectors, as well as other industries like paper, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. KSB's associate company, KSB MIL Controls, specializes in the manufacturing of control valves.

