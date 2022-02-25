Vesuvius India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2022.

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2022.

Vesuvius India Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 980.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 736 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd crashed 4.10% to Rs 173.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84948 shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd lost 2.78% to Rs 1749. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12388 shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd shed 2.73% to Rs 108.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd fell 2.53% to Rs 336.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2159 shares in the past one month.

