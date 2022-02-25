Volumes soar at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 12.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2022.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 12.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.23% to Rs.305.00. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50269 shares. The stock slipped 0.45% to Rs.679.95. Volumes stood at 65338 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 9.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.91% to Rs.112.80. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30371 shares. The stock rose 9.06% to Rs.4,305.00. Volumes stood at 57972 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 8.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.56% to Rs.133.65. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)