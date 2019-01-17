Kwality intimates of appointment of Interim Resolution Professional

-
Kwality announced the appointment of Shailendra Ajmera as the Interim Resolution Professional by the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority, National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench in respect of Kwality under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC'), as the Resolution Professional for Kwality during corporate insolvency resolution process period under the IBC.
