JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Burnpur Cement re-considers proposed reduction of capital

Board of Cyient deliberates on buyback of shares
Business Standard

Kwality intimates of appointment of Interim Resolution Professional

Capital Market 

Kwality announced the appointment of Shailendra Ajmera as the Interim Resolution Professional by the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority, National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench in respect of Kwality under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC'), as the Resolution Professional for Kwality during corporate insolvency resolution process period under the IBC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements