JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of NRB Bearings approves appointment of director

Board of Burnpur Cement re-considers proposed reduction of capital
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 7203 equity shares

Capital Market 

Under ESOP

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 7,203 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each on exercise of stock options. The said Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 7,71,76,09,510 (77,17,60,951 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 7,71,76,81,540 (77,17,68,154 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements