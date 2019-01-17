Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 7203 equity shares

Under ESOPAditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 7,203 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each on exercise of stock options. The said Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.
Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 7,71,76,09,510 (77,17,60,951 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 7,71,76,81,540 (77,17,68,154 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).
