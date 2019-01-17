Outcome of board meeting of SRG Housing Finance

Held on 17 January 2019

The Board of Housing Finance at its meeting held on 17 January 2019 has transacted the following -

Approved increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 16 crore.

- Alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to give effect to the increase in Authorised Share Capital in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

- Issue of Fresh Equity Shares by way of Further Public Offer / Qualified Institutions Placement or any other permissible mode, or combination thereof through issue of prospectus and/or any other permissible offer document as may be permitted under applicable laws, upto 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares on such terms and in such manner, at such price and at such time to various categories of investors, as may be considered appropriate by the Board in accordance with applicable law.

- Proposed Appointment of as of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)