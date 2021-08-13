Cadila Healthcare gets final approval for mesalamine capsules

-
The drug major on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market mesalamine extended-release capsules in the strength of 0.375 g.Mesalamine extended-release capsules are indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in adults. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were up 0.42% at Rs 546.60 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 29% rise in net profit to Rs 587 crore on 15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4025 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
