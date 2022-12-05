L&T construction arm bags 'large' order from NHSRCL

The EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured a 'large' order for from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) in the Bullet Train Project.

As per L&T classification, the value of the large project is Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

Under the contract, L&T will construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR - D-2) in the state of Gujarat for the Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan.

The scope of the MAHSR -D-2 package project involves design, supply, construction & testing, and commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect & maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology and upon completion, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.

L&T said that it is already executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5 & C6, special steel bridges packages P4(X) & P4(Y) and ballastless trackworks (package no: T3) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 22.5% to Rs 2,228.97 crore on 23% rise in net sales to Rs 42,762.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up 0.10% to Rs 2,086.50 on the BSE.

