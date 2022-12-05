L&T Construction wins Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project

-
In consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, JapanThe Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR - D-2) in the state of Gujarat for the Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan. As per the company's project classification, it is a large project valued in range of Rs 2500 crore to Rs 5000 crore.
The scope of the MAHSR -D-2 package project involves Design, Supply, Construction & Testing, and Commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect & maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology and upon completion, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.
L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5 & C6, special steel bridges packages P4(X) & P4(Y) and Ballastless Trackworks (Package No: T3) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.
