Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.59%, rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.7, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18699.55. The Sensex is at 62872.28, up 0.01%. Federal Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43103.75, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

