Punjab & Sind Bank soars 5.59%, rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 24.55, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.57% jump in NIFTY and a 59.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.55, up 5.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18699.55. The Sensex is at 62872.28, up 0.01%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 33.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 11.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4102.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

