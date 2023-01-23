L&T construction arm bags significant orders

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced that its construction arm has secured significant orders for its power transmission & distribution and buildings & factories businesses.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the orders lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The renewables arm of the power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal.

In central-western part of Uttar Pradesh, the business has received an order to undertake works for the development of power distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme. The scope includes loss reduction works including GIS asset mapping.

Further, in the overseas market, the business has won an order to implement the electrical system along with the associated civil and instrumentation works for an energy company in the Middle East.

Meanwhile. the buildings & factories business has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai. The building configuration is 3B+G+11 floors. The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of a total of 7.3 lakh square feet (Sqft) in 2 phases, phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and phase 2 in 17 months with a 3-month gap between both phases for shifting and demolishing existing buildings.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 22.5% to Rs 2,228.97 crore on 23% rise in net sales to Rs 42,762.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.17% to Rs 2,250.35 on the BSE.

