Sportking India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2023.

Sportking India Ltd spiked 12.32% to Rs 748.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5196 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd surged 8.14% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd soared 7.16% to Rs 324.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35573 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd gained 5.58% to Rs 549.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32836 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd added 4.71% to Rs 116.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35238 shares in the past one month.

