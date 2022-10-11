L&T's construction arm bags 'significant' orders from Odisha Govt

The EPC major on Tuesday said that the water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Government of Odisha to execute Cluster XIX & Cluster XX Mega Lift Irrigation projects.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 23 lift irrigation schemes consisting of intake points spread across Anandapur Left Main Canal, Bidydharpur Barrage, Hadagarh Reservoir, Anandapur Barrage & Kharsua, Kani & Baitarani Rivers, with the objective to irrigate a culturable command area of 29,914 hectares in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur & Kendrapada on a turnkey basis.

The order reiterates L&T's credentials in the irrigation sector and reinforces customer trust in its capability to aid the development of agriculture in the state, the company said.

L&T said that the business has also secured various add on and variation orders.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to Rs 1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro declined 0.13% to Rs 1,906.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)