L&T construction arm bags 'significant' contract

The EPC major on Thursday (15 September 2022) announced that its construction arm has secured a 'significant' contract for its water & effluent treatment business.
As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The water & effluent treatment business of L&T construction has secured a repeat order from the Department Of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, to execute a pressurized underground pipeline irrigation network system for the Right Command of Lower Suktel Irrigation project.
The company said that the project envisages to provide water to irrigate 27,000 hectare (Ha) of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Balangir district of Odisha. The project scope involves survey, design, engineering, supply, laying, installation & commissioning of MS, DI & high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pumping main & distribution network with all allied electromechanical & automation works, it added.
The order from the irrigation sector reiterates the customer's confidence in L&T's business capability to meet the requirements of farmers and help in the development of agriculture across the state, the company stated.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
The EPC major's consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to Rs 1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up 0.38% to Rs 1,962.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU