L&T Construction bags contract under water and effluent treatment biz

Contract valued in between Rs1000 to Rs 2500 crore

The Water and Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC order involving Design, Engineering, Supply & Installation of Plant and Equipment to lay 135 km of Slurry Pipeline and Water Pipeline Systems between Bacheli and Nagarnar and associated facilities in the State of Chhattisgarh.

L&T is already executing a pumping facility as part of another package for the same client in the same area that involves the supply of positive displacement pumps and the construction of a slurry pump house.

