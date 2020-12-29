Glenmark launches Remo V and Remozen V for treatment of Type 2 diabetes

A fixed dose combination for Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its novel, patent protected and globally researched Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) - Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) - Vildagliptin, in India. The fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes. The combination will contain Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names Remo V and Remozen V.

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI (the drug approval authority in India) for manufacturing and marketing Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin combination in late November 2020.

Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors & DPP4 inhibitors are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Glenmark has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatments at a low cost for patients with diabetes in India.

n chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category is Rs. 78, Glenmark's Remogliflozin-Vildagiptin combination has been launched at a breakthrough price of Rs. 14 per tablet, to be taken twice daily; which amounts to Rs. 28 as the per day cost of therapy. This cost is 65% lower than the other available SGLT2 & DPP4 combination drugs in the market.

Glenmark's Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin combination will significantly improve access and bring a world class and well researched combination product at an affordable price to patients in India. This combination has been approved by the DCGI, the drug regulator in India for adults aged 18 years and older with Type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control when metformin and one of the mono-components of fixed dose combination do not provide adequate glycemic control, or when already being treated with separate doses of Remogliflozin & Vildagliptin.

